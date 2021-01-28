Kerala govt announces completion of 2.5 lakh new houses for needy

The Left government in Kerala on Thursday announced the completion of 2.5 lakh new houses under the ''LIFE Mission'' program, its flagshiphousing project that envisages total housing for all homeless in the southern state.

''LIFE Mission'' (Livelihood, Inclusion, FinancialEmpowerment) envisages not just giving a roof for those who do not have houses, but also a complete rehabilitation package for the homeless and landless in the state.

Declaring the completion of 2,50,547 houses across the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said it was a matter of pride for his government and their objective was to provide a home for all deserved people.

The government has also planned to construct additional 1.5lakh new houses this year itself and the state is confidently marching towards the goal of zero homeless Kerala, he said ina Facebook post.

''Owning a home by his or her own is a dream of any human being. One of the most significant goals of this government was to stand with people to make this dream a reality,'' hesaid.

Terming LIFE Mission as an ''unparalleled housing development project,'' the CM said it was an example of the government's vision of how development should be done.

The government was paying great attention to the third phase of the ambitious initiative, he said adding that land has been identified for the construction of 85 complexes at this time.

Of this, the construction of five building complexes would be completed within two months, Vijayan said.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister visited the Newhouse of Prabha, a homemaker residing at Vattiyoorkkavu here, and attended the house-warming function of the building, constructed and handed over under the LIFE Mission program.

He also shared pictures of the house-warming ceremony on his official Facebook page.

