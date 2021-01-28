Dilip Buildcon JV inks pact with NHAI for Rs 1,000-cr highway project in Rajasthan

Dilip Buildcon on Thursday said its joint venture (JV) has entered into a pact with the National Highways Authority of India for a Rs 1,000-crore highway project in Rajasthan.

The project will be built on the engineering-procurement-construction (EPC) mode.

''Dilip Buildcon Limited - Altis-Holding-Corporation (DBLAHC IV) has executed an EPC agreement on January 27, 2021, with the National Highways Authority of India for an EPC project in the state of Rajasthan,'' highways developer Dilip Buildcon said in a filing to the BSE.

The project pertains to construction of an eight-lane access-controlled expressway starting near junction wlth NH-12 near village Ummedpura to Malor bridge over Takli river near Nayagaon Jageer vlllage. It is part of Delhi-Vadodara greenfield alignment under the Bharatmala Pariyojana.

The bid project cost is Rs 1,000 crore and the completion period for the 8.30 km project is 30 months.

