Javadekar emphasises on India-France alliance in working for climate change

The basic objective is to strengthen Indo-French cooperation in sustainable development, increase the effectiveness of actions in favour of global environment protection and give them greater visibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 20:15 IST
He further added that India looks forward to strengthening the Indo-French cooperation in sustainable development, increase the effectiveness of actions in favour of global environmental protection and give them greater visibility.

Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Shri Prakash Javadekar and Ms Barbara Pompili, the French Minister for Ecological Transition launched the Indo-French Year of the Environment in New Delhi today. The basic objective is to strengthen Indo-French cooperation in sustainable development, increase the effectiveness of actions in favour of global environment protection and give them greater visibility.

Welcoming Ms Barbara Pompili on her maiden visit to India, Shri Prakash Javadekar emphasised on the significance of India-France alliance in working towards climate change. He stated "We are the two main pillars of the International Solar Alliance launched by PM Shri Narendra Modi. This revolutionary step has changed into a successful experiment. This partnership towards global environment protection will set an example for the rest of the world to work more effectively and efficiently towards sustainable development.

"India has made significant progress towards climate change action & has already achieved a 26% reduction of emission intensity. As of 2020, the renewable capacity in India stands at 90 GW which includes 36 GW of solar energy & 38 GW of wind energy. ", informed Shri Javadekar

He further added that India looks forward to strengthening the Indo-French cooperation in sustainable development, increase the effectiveness of actions in favour of global environmental protection and give them greater visibility.

French Minister for Ecological Transition Ms Barbara Pompili reiterated the significance of the Indo-French partnership towards climate change and environmental protection and said that through this partnership, France and India look forward to setting an example for the rest of the world. "India can motivate many many countries in the field of sustainable development", said the French Minister.

The Indo-French Year of the Environment over the period 2021-2022 would be based on five main themes: environmental protection, climate change, biodiversity conservation, sustainable urban development, and the development of renewable energies and energy efficiency. It is also a platform for engaging in discussions on critical areas of collaboration relating to the environment and allied areas.

From the French side, it will be held under the aegis of the Ministry of Ecological Transition, in close collaboration with the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs with the support of the Embassy of France in Delhi and its partners. From the Indian side, it will be coordinated by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) along with the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and other concerned Ministries/Departments/Organisations. A joint screening committee will also be set up to finalise the calendar of the events for the Indo-French Year of the Environment.

Prior to the launch, a bilateral Meeting was also held between the French delegation and their Indian counterpart at the Environment Ministry wherein both the sides deliberated on issues relating to climate change, bio-diversity, blue economy, international solar alliance, cooperation in the field of single-use plastic etc.

(With Inputs from PIB)

