Bathinda shivers at minus 0.3 deg C as cold wave sweeps Punjab, Haryana

Bathinda shivers at minus 0.3 deg C as cold wave sweeps Punjab, Haryana
Bathinda reeled at minus 0.3 degrees Celsius as a cold wave continued to sweep across Punjab and Haryana on Friday.

The minimum temperatures hovered few notches below normal limits in the two states, meteorological department officials here said.

While Bathinda was the coldest place in Punjab, among other places in the state which were under grip of severe chill included Ludhiana (1.8 deg C), Amritsar (3.2 deg C), Adampur (0.6 deg C), Halwara (2.8 deg C), Faridkot (2 deg C), Patiala (3.6 deg C) and Pathankot (4.2 deg C).

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 4.2 degrees Celsius.

Narnaul in Haryana reeled under biting cold recording a low of 1.2 degrees Celsius while Hisar recorded a low of 4.4 degrees Celsius and Karnal's minimum settled at 3.2 degrees Celsius.

Biting cold also swept over Rohtak, Bhiwani and Ambala with lows of 4.2 deg C, 4.6 deg C and 4.5 deg C, respectively.

