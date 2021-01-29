Left Menu

Air quality 'severe' in Ghaziabad, Noida; 'very poor' in Gurgaon, Faridabad

PTI | Noida | Updated: 29-01-2021 23:56 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 23:47 IST
Air quality 'severe' in Ghaziabad, Noida; 'very poor' in Gurgaon, Faridabad
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The air quality plunged to the 'severe' category in Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida while it was 'very poor' in Gurgaon and Faridabad on Friday, according to data issued by a government agency.

Levels of PM2.5 and PM10 also remained high in the air of the five cities neighbouring Delhi, according to the air quality index (AQI) maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the index, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The average 24-hour AQI at 4 pm was 423 in Ghaziabad, 415 in Noida, 420 in Greater Noida, 392 in Faridabad and 342 in Gurgaon, according to CPCB's Sameer app.

According to the CPCB, an AQI in the 'poor' category can lead to breathing discomfort for most people on prolonged exposure while a 'very poor' AQI may cause respiratory illness on prolonged exposure.

The AQI for each city is based on the average value of all air quality monitoring stations there. Ghaziabad and Gurgaon have three such stations and Noida, Greater Noida and Faridabad have two each, according to the app.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Judge reserves decision on bail for Canadian fashion mogul Nygard; South African jazz singer Sibongile Khumalo dies after stroke and more

British Airways to trial mobile health passport on some flights

Novartis to help Pfizer-Biontech produce COVID-19 vaccine

WRAPUP 1-Traders return to GameStop plays as brokerages ease restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

1 held for taking bribe in Chittorgarh

The Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested a computer operator of the Labour Department in Chittorgarh on Friday for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 22,000.Premchand Kachhwa had demanded bribe of Rs 22,000 in lieu of providing a grant of Rs 2 lakh ...

Police recover envelope addressed to Israeli Embassy from blast site: Sources

An envelop addressed to the Israeli Embassy and containing a note was found at the site of a minor IED blast near the mission in Delhi on Friday, sources said.They said the envelope was addressed to embassy officials, but did not divulge an...

SAIL posts Rs 1,468-cr net profit in Q3

State-owned steel maker SAIL on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,468 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020, mainly on account of higher income.The company had clocked a net loss of Rs 343.57 crore during the same ...

'Kallu Mama' fame actor Saurabh Shukla comes up with one-man feature film

Actor Saurabh Shukla said theCOVID-induced lockdown gave him an opportunity to read andreflect, more importantly get his creative juices flowing, andhe ended up making a full-length one-man feature film where hedonned the hat of a writer, d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021