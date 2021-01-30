Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX violated its launch license in explosive Starship test; J&J vaccine effective in preventing severe disease

Left Menu

J&J vaccine effective in preventing severe disease; a mother's COVID-19 antibodies may protect newborns The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

Representative Picture. Image Credit: Pxhere

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Musk's SpaceX violated its launch license in explosive Starship test: the Verge

SpaceX's first high-altitude test flight of its Starship rocket, which exploded last month while attempting to land after an otherwise successful test launch, violated the terms of its Federal Aviation Administration test license, the Verge reported on Friday, citing sources. An investigation was opened that week focusing on the explosive landing and on SpaceX's refusal to stick to the terms of what the FAA authorized, the Verge said.

J&J vaccine effective in preventing severe disease; a mother's COVID-19 antibodies may protect newborns

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Johnson & Johnson vaccine 66% effective in a global trial

