Left Menu

Sonal Barmecha Bags The Power Woman Award for Food and Beverage

Mumbai, Maharashtra, IndiaThe woman who changed the nations idea on healthy eating, SonalBarmecha, has won the award for Power Women 2020 for West India in the Food and Beverage category. What is unique about the restaurants that Sonal owns and runs is that guests are not deprived of binging on delicacies from all over the world while not having to compromise on the quality of food.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-01-2021 15:18 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 15:18 IST
Sonal Barmecha Bags The Power Woman Award for Food and Beverage

Mumbai, Maharashtra, IndiaThe woman who changed the nation’s idea on healthy eating, SonalBarmecha, has won the award for Power Women 2020 for West India in the Food and Beverage category. The event was held in Mumbai on 27th January 2021 and was organised by The Times of India Group. Sonal, a chartered accountant by qualification, is a fitness enthusiast with a deep passion for spreading awareness about healthy living. She is a mom of two self-dependent young ones. Sonal says that she has been into fitness for as long as she can remember. She refused to eat at restaurants because of pre-prepped food. However, Sonal never compromised on taste. She packs every food with loads of flavour while keeping the health quotient intact. Sonal gave her passion for clean and healthy eating a concrete shape in the form of her first restaurant at Koregaon Park, Pune in 2016. Since then, Sante Spa Cuisine has been synonymous with healthy eating. It quickly became a multi-city restaurant with branches in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Chennai. What is unique about the restaurants that Sonal owns and runs is that guests are not deprived of binging on delicacies from all over the world while not having to compromise on the quality of food. You get a guilt-free restaurant experience where the food is honestly healthy. And enjoyed not only by the adults but the children too. Freshest of locally grown ingredients and innovative ideas of replacing unhealthy ingredients with super healthy ones go into the making of each and every plateful at Sante’s. Sonal’s concept of Spa cuisine is unique. Just as a spa session relaxes our body and mind, Spa cuisine cleanses us from within. It is centeredaround healthy eating and being environment-friendly. So much brains and effort has gone into making Sante that even non-vegetarians love the concept and have become regulars. Sonal is for sure a power woman. She has received heaps of praise and a number of awards too for her innovative ideas that are backed by passion and the zeal to bring every idea to life. With yet another feather added to the cap, Sonal’s enthusiasm in making restaurant eating healthy and enjoyable is on the rise. Her mission is to make santé available at more locations across the country and the world. Spreading goodness, happiness and wellness through the power of good and healthy food without compromising on the flavours, varieties and the taste. Image: Manish Paul felicitating SonalBarmecha for being a successful restaurateur PWRPWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. COVID vaccine hopeful using Gates Foundation cash to prepare for human trial

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Animal Kingdom Season 5: More focus on Cody family & underworld links, Season 6 renewed

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca CEO Soriot says manufacturing glitches unavoidable; Novavax expects to produce 150 million vaccine and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Two boys charred to death as bike catches fire in accident

Two teenaged boys were charred todeath when their motorcycle caught fire after colliding with aspeeding pick-up vehicle in Maharashtras Amravati district,police said on Saturday.The incident took place near Paratwada under Aasegaonpolice st...

TN Governor, CM pay floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday paid floral tributes to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, on his 73rd death anniversary at Gandhi Statue, Marina Beach Chennai. Deputy Chie...

BBL: Why on earth aren't all competitions using DRS, asks Stokes

England all-rounder Ben Stokes on Saturday said that he fails to understand why every cricket tournament still does not use Decision Review System DRS to eradicate howlers. Stokes comment came as Mitchell Marsh got a horrendous decision fro...

Adampur in Punjab shivers at 0.5 deg C

A cold wave continued to sweep Punjab and Haryana on Saturday, an official of the Meteorological Department here said.Adampur in Punjab shivered at 0.5 degrees Celsius. Among other places in Punjab, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala experience...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021