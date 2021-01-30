MP: Cold wave persists, mercury at 1.6 degrees C at Panchmarhi

The cold conditions prevailing inMadhya Pradesh, especially in the eastern part of the state,are expected to continue for the sixth consecutive day onSunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

As many as 32 stations of the IMD across the staterecorded minimum temperatures ranging from 2 degrees Celsiusto 9 degrees Celsius in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am onSaturday, senior meteorologist P K Saha said here.

The lowest minimum temperature of 1.6 degrees Celsiuswas recorded at the famous hill station of Pachmarhi inHoshangabad district, he said.

The lowest minimum temperature in the plains of twodegrees Celsius was registered at Naugaun in Chhattarpurdistrict, Saha added.

As per the IMD's forecast, a severe cold wave isexpected to hit Jabalpur, Seoni and Umaria districts by Sundaymorning.

Low temperatures are also expected to prevail inBhopal, Sagar, Gwalior and Chambal divisions and 14 otherdistricts.

Chhattarpur and Tikamgarh districts are likely toexperience a ''severely cold day''.

A day is described as cold when the minimumtemperature plummets to 10 degrees Celsius or below.

At least 12 districts witnessed a cold day, whilethe famous tourist attraction of Khajuraho witnessed a severecold day on Friday, Saha said.

Jabalpur and Seoni experienced a ''severe cold wave'',while 17 other districts reeled under a cold wave in the last24 hours, ending 8.30 am on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)