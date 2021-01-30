Left Menu

Maha flu scare: 119 birds found dead, samples sent for tests

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-01-2021 19:58 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 19:58 IST
Amid the avian influenza scare,Maharashtra Animal Husbandry department officials on Saturdaysaid 119 birds have been found dead across the state, takingthe total number of such deaths since January 8 to 19,558.

The 119 deaths, including of 59 poultry birds, werereported on Friday and samples have been sent for influenzatests to National Institute of High Security Animal Diseasesin Bhopal and Pune's Disease Investigation Section, they said.

As per outbreak protocols, poultry birds, feed, eggs,droppings etc are being destroyed scientifically in a one-kilometre radius from infected zones, the officials added.

So far, 71,883 poultry birds, 44,146 eggs and 63,339kilograms of poultry feed have been destroyed, they informed.

