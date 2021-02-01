Left Menu

Rs 2.87 lakh-cr outlay for Jal Jeevan mission: FM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 12:07 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 11:51 IST
Rs 2.87 lakh-cr outlay for Jal Jeevan mission: FM
Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. File photo Image Credit: ANI

The government on Monday announced the Jal Jeevan mission with an outlay of Rs 2.87 lakh crore for 4,378 urban local bodies.

Presenting the Union Budget for 2021-22, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman further said Swachh Bharat 2.0 will be implemented with an outlay of Rs 1,41,678 crore over a period of five years.

In order to boost manufacturing in India, the finance minister also announced a production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme with an outlay of Rs 1.97 lakh crore for 5 years starting this fiscal.

A scheme of mega-investment textiles park in addition to PLI scheme will be launched, Sitharaman said, adding the government will also introduce a bill to set up a development financial institution with an outlay of Rs 20,000 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Govt proposes to introduce National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill.

Govt proposes to introduce National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill....

Govt proposes deep ocean mission with outlay of more than Rs 4,000 cr over five years: FM.

Govt proposes deep ocean mission with outlay of more than Rs 4,000 cr over five years FM....

FM announces 7 port projects worth more than Rs 2K cr via PPP mode

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced seven port projects worth more than Rs 2,000 crore investment.These projects would be undertaken through public private partnership PPP mode, Sitharaman said in her Budget 2021 speech....

Govt proposes Rs 2.24 lakh cr outlay for healthcare in 2021-22: FM

The government on Monday proposed Rs 2,23,846 crore Budget outlay for health and well being for 2021-22, compared to Rs 94,452 crore in the current fiscal, an increase of 137 per cent.Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also proposed Rs 35,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021