Left Menu

39 pc people in HP suffer from obesity, 11.5 pc diabetic: Study

He said that according to the study, around half of those suffering from diabetes have not been diagnosed with the disease and are unaware about the problem.Moreover, around 18 per cent people here are prediabetic, which means they have a 50 per cent chance of developing diabetes in the next 10 years, Mokta said, adding that Himachal Pradesh is the fourth worst-hit state in terms of abdominial obesity, with 55 per cent people having a larger than normal waist circumference.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 03-02-2021 08:48 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 08:48 IST
39 pc people in HP suffer from obesity, 11.5 pc diabetic: Study

Thirty-nine per cent people in Himachal Pradesh suffer from obesity while 11.5 per cent are diabetic, according to a study by the Indian Council of Medical Research-India Diabetes (ICMR-INDIAB).

The nationwide study, under which findings for the state were released on Tuesday, also stated that around 77 per cent people in Himachal Pradesh suffer from dyslipidemia -- abnormal levels of one or more kinds of lipids in the blood that leads to increased risk of heart diseases.

The survey covered nearly 4,000 people in the state and it was conducted from September 2019 to March 2020, the study's principal investigator Dr J K Mokta, who is a professor at the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital's medicine department here, said.

''Himachal Pradesh ranks seventh in the country in terms of prevalence of type-two diabetes, and has a higher prevalence than the national average as well as its neighbouring states of Punjab, Haryana and Uttarakhand,'' he said The prevalence is same among males and females, but is higher in urban areas as compared to rural areas, Mokta added. He said that according to the study, around half of those suffering from diabetes have not been diagnosed with the disease and are unaware about the problem.

''Moreover, around 18 per cent people here are prediabetic, which means they have a 50 per cent chance of developing diabetes in the next 10 years,'' Mokta said, adding that Himachal Pradesh is the fourth worst-hit state in terms of abdominial obesity, with 55 per cent people having a larger than normal waist circumference. The study also showed that around 31 per cent people in the state suffer from hypertension. The fifth National Family Health Survey released in December had come out with similar results for the state against the popular belief that residents of the hill-state are healthier on account of more physical activity in the mountainous terrain, it said. Sixty-one per cent of the respondents, in fact, were found to be physically inactive, and only five per cent were highly active, the study found.

''Unhealthy food habits and an increasingly sedentary lifestyle seem to be responsible for all these disorders. The average cereal consumption in Himachal Pradesh is 78 per cent wheat and 21 per cent rice. But people are largely consuming refined carbohydrates and not whole grains,'' Mokta said. The milling process removes the dietary fibre and nutrients from the whole grain. They are also snacking on unhealthy foods in between meals, such as samosas, without indulging in additional physical activity, he said citing the study.

''Legumes, complex carbohydrates, fruits and vegetables are not adequately present in our diets. Our ancestors also took carbohydrate-rich diets but indulged in extensive physical work which is missing now on account of motor vehicles, machines and sedentary jobs,'' Mokta said. PTI DJI ANBANB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sevilla edges Almería 1-0 to reach Copa del Rey semifinals

Lucas Ocampos scored a second-half winner as Sevilla defeated second-division Almera 1-0 to advance to the Copa del Rey semifinals for the first time since 2018.Ocampos netted with a header from a cross by Suso Fernndez in the 67th minute o...

Palace recovers to beat Newcastle 2-1 in Premier League

Crystal Palace recovered from conceding after 71 seconds to win 2-1 at Newcastle thanks to first-half goals by Jairo Riedewald and Gary Cahill in the Premier League.Palaces second straight victory puts it 15 points clear of the relegation z...

Yogi govt committed to welfare of differently-abled persons, says UP Minister Rajbhar

After inaugurating a Braille printing machine from Norway in a government hostel in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Minister Anil Rajbhar said that the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government is committed to the upliftment of persons with disa...

'Proud moment', says Deputy DG after Telangana-AP NCC Directorate wins best directorate award after 12 years

It was a proud moment for the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh State National Cadet Corps NCC Directorate to win the best directorate award on Republic Day for the year 2020-21 after 12 years, said Deputy DG of the directorate, Suresh Krishnan,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021