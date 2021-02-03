Left Menu

U.S. rescuers brave cracking ice to pull two from sinking truck

U.S. firefighters battled crumbling ice in Long Island Sound to rescue two people trapped after a truck broke through and sank in the frigid waters beneath, authorities said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2021 10:43 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 10:43 IST
U.S. rescuers brave cracking ice to pull two from sinking truck

U.S. firefighters battled crumbling ice in Long Island Sound to rescue two people trapped after a truck broke through and sank in the frigid waters beneath, authorities said on Tuesday. Social media images of the incident near the Connecticut city of Stamford showed rescuers extending an aerial ladder over the ice to reach the couple in the sinking vehicle.

"The extreme winds, snow and tide continued to move the vehicle and cause it to fill with water," Matt Palmer, deputy chief of the Stamford Fire Department, said on its website, adding that the mishap came at the peak of a nor'easter storm. Snow up to 2 feet (61 cm) deep was dumped across the U.S. northeast on Monday and Tuesday, killing three people and shutting down transport.

Some of the Stamford rescuers, wearing yellow protective suits, swam through the freezing waters of the Sound to pull the white pickup truck's occupants to safety before it sank completely in the 79-acre (32-hectare) beach-fringing Cummings Park. "Let's go!" shouted one of the rescue team in the video, while another said, "Give me a hand!" as they pulled one passenger from the water.

A man pulled from the truck's cab through its rear window was taken to hospital, but a woman who had been riding in its rear cargo area declined medical aid, Palmer said in the website statement. Firefighters and divers stayed behind to help lift the vehicle out of the water.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tsunami not expected after 6.6 magnitude quake strikes southeast of Easter Island, Chile

A tsunami was not expected after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake struck in sea southeast of Easter Island, Chile, the U.S. Tsunami Warning Center said.The quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometers 6.21 mileswith its epicenter about 1,483 km south...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

China reported the fewest number of new COVID-19 cases for a single day in more than a month, official data showed on Wednesday, the latest indication that the current wave of the disease is subsiding ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday bre...

Dortmund survives VAR drama, Leverkusen upset in German Cup

Borussia Dortmund survived late VAR drama to reach the quarterfinals of the German Cup, while Bayer Leverkusen was stunned by fourth-tier team Rot-Weiss Essen.Dortmund endured a nervy finale before Erling Haaland finally sealed a 3-2 win in...

Root condoles demise of Captain Tom Moore

England Test skipper Joe Root on Wednesday condoled the demise of centenarian Captain Tom Moore, who captivated the British public in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic with his fundraising efforts. Captain Tom Moore passed away on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021