Tsunami not expected after 6.6 magnitude quake strikes southeast of Easter Island, Chile

A tsunami was not expected after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake struck in sea southeast of Easter Island, Chile, the U.S. Tsunami Warning Center said.

The quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles)with its epicenter about 1,483 km southeast of Hanga Roa, Easter Island, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

