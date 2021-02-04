Left Menu

Good number of resident waterbirds spotted in TN during census

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-02-2021 13:54 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 13:40 IST
Good number of resident waterbirds spotted in TN during census
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Bird watchers have spotted a goodnumber of resident waterbirds in Tamil Nadu during the justconcluded Asian Waterbird Census (AWC).

Rare species were sighted in certain districts.

A good number of species were sighted in and aroundthe city and Salem during the annual exercise spread over thefirst two weekends that concluded in January, K V Sudhakar,state co-ordinator of AWC, said.

This citizen-science event is a part of the globalInternational Waterbird Census (IWC) initiative supportingconservation and management of wetlands and waterbirdsworldwide.

''We are receiving snapshots of figures of birds fromvarious districts and the process of compiling the data ison,'' Sudhakar told P T I.

Besides him, Kumaran Sadasivam also coordinates thecensus in the state.

''We had furnished a list of 150 species forverification. Some of the youngsters involved in the censusenthusiastically uploaded the photographs on the e-birdplatform which needs to be collated,'' he said.

Salem saw a record number of waterfowl.

''Many avid birdwatchers and scores of volunteersjoined the census while maintaining COVID norms,'' said SVenkatesh of Salem Ornithological Foundation.

At present the process of analysing the data is on,he said.

Indian Pond-Heron, Little Cormorant and Cattle Egrettoo were sighted at the wetlands. Among migrant waterbirds,Common Sandpiper, Wood Sandpiper, Western Yellow Wagtail werespotted.

Initiated in 1987 in the Indian subcontinent, AWCcovers 26 countries of South Asia, East Asia, Southeast Asia,besides Russia.

''This census provides us valuable information on thestatus of wetlands and measures required to conserve them,''Sudhakar said.

Such an activity led to heightened awareness andhelped to conserve the Pallikaranai marshlands in Chennaiwhere a portion of the land was converted into a dumpyard, heclaimed and said that effective conservation would help toincrease the number of birds over a period of time.

The census also facilitates the assessment of waterlevels in the wetlands.

This apart, the Great Backyard Bird Count (GBBC), aglobal initiative which would see the participation ofthousands of birdwatchers, will be held from February 12-15.PTI PTI JSP SA SSPTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jhumpa Lahiri's new book to release in April

Pulitzer prize-winning Jhumpa Lahiri will be coming out with a new novel in April, Penguin India announced on Thursday.The new book, titled Whereabouts, follows Lahiris 2013 novel The Lowland and 2006s The Namesake. Written in Italian and t...

BJP leader targets Shiv Sena over BMC budget

A day after the BrihanmumbaiMunicipal Corporation BMC presented its 2021-22 budget,BJP leader Ashish Shelar on Thursday said his party wouldcorner the Shiv Sena, which rules the civic body, over theflawed budgetary planning.Mumbai Municipal...

UK begins world-first alternate dosing COVID-19 vaccine trial

Health chiefs in the UK on Thursday began what they have described as a world-first clinical trial of patients who will receive different COVID-19 vaccines for their first or second dose, to detect its impact on immunity against coronavirus...

Half of Ukrainians not willing to be vaccinated - PM

Half of Ukraines 41 million population is not willing to be vaccinated against coronavirus, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said on Thursday.Ukraine plans to start vaccination in mid-February and government said it would receive 117,000 doses ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021