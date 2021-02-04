Left Menu

MP: Revamping of Habibganj station to be completed by Mar 31

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 04-02-2021 14:08 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 13:51 IST
MP: Revamping of Habibganj station to be completed by Mar 31
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The reconstruction of Habibganjrailway station in Bhopal is likely to be completed by March31, a railway official said on Thursday.

West Central Railway (WCR) general manager ShailendraKumar Singh on Wednesday inspected the station, which is beingmade into a world-class facility under a PPP model, theofficial said.

''The construction work is going on at a rapid pace forthe last two to three months and its quality is satisfactory.

I am hopeful that it will be completed by March 31,'' theofficial quoting Singh said.

Once the work is completed, the railways will beinviting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for its inauguration, hesaid.

The Habibganj (Bhopal) Railway Station Development/Redevelopment Project is undertaken by the Indian RailwayStations Development Corporation (IRSDC).

As per the IRSDC, the revamped railway station willhave a glass dome-like structure at the entry point, besides adedicated concourse area with cafeterias and retail outlets.

The world-class facility will support energy-efficientLED lighting and a wastewater treatment plant.

The IRSDC is implementing this redevelopment plan onthe lines of Germany's Heidelberg railway station under thePPP model with the Bansal Group, it was stated.

According to the IRSDC, the total estimated cost ofworks is Rs 100 crore and estimated cost towards commercialdevelopment is approximately Rs 350 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jhumpa Lahiri's new book to release in April

Pulitzer prize-winning Jhumpa Lahiri will be coming out with a new novel in April, Penguin India announced on Thursday.The new book, titled Whereabouts, follows Lahiris 2013 novel The Lowland and 2006s The Namesake. Written in Italian and t...

BJP leader targets Shiv Sena over BMC budget

A day after the BrihanmumbaiMunicipal Corporation BMC presented its 2021-22 budget,BJP leader Ashish Shelar on Thursday said his party wouldcorner the Shiv Sena, which rules the civic body, over theflawed budgetary planning.Mumbai Municipal...

UK begins world-first alternate dosing COVID-19 vaccine trial

Health chiefs in the UK on Thursday began what they have described as a world-first clinical trial of patients who will receive different COVID-19 vaccines for their first or second dose, to detect its impact on immunity against coronavirus...

Half of Ukrainians not willing to be vaccinated - PM

Half of Ukraines 41 million population is not willing to be vaccinated against coronavirus, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said on Thursday.Ukraine plans to start vaccination in mid-February and government said it would receive 117,000 doses ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021