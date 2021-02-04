MP: Revamping of Habibganj station to be completed by Mar 31

The reconstruction of Habibganjrailway station in Bhopal is likely to be completed by March31, a railway official said on Thursday.

West Central Railway (WCR) general manager ShailendraKumar Singh on Wednesday inspected the station, which is beingmade into a world-class facility under a PPP model, theofficial said.

''The construction work is going on at a rapid pace forthe last two to three months and its quality is satisfactory.

I am hopeful that it will be completed by March 31,'' theofficial quoting Singh said.

Once the work is completed, the railways will beinviting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for its inauguration, hesaid.

The Habibganj (Bhopal) Railway Station Development/Redevelopment Project is undertaken by the Indian RailwayStations Development Corporation (IRSDC).

As per the IRSDC, the revamped railway station willhave a glass dome-like structure at the entry point, besides adedicated concourse area with cafeterias and retail outlets.

The world-class facility will support energy-efficientLED lighting and a wastewater treatment plant.

The IRSDC is implementing this redevelopment plan onthe lines of Germany's Heidelberg railway station under thePPP model with the Bansal Group, it was stated.

According to the IRSDC, the total estimated cost ofworks is Rs 100 crore and estimated cost towards commercialdevelopment is approximately Rs 350 crore.

