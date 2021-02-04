Rain lashes parts of Punjab, Haryana; mercury drops

Rain lashes parts of Punjab, Haryana; mercury dropsPTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-02-2021 15:58 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 15:44 IST
Rains lashed parts of Punjab and Haryana on Thursday, leading to a dip in the temperatures.
According to Meteorological (MeT) Department officials here, rains also lashed Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states.
Among other places to be lashed by rains included Mohali, Ludhiana, Panchkula, Ambala and Yamunanagar.
During the past few days, the maximum and minimum temperatures had been hovering above normal limits in the two states.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
