Rain lashes parts of Punjab, Haryana; mercury drops

Rains lashed parts of Punjab and Haryana on Thursday, leading to a dip in the temperatures.

According to Meteorological (MeT) Department officials here, rains also lashed Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states.

Among other places to be lashed by rains included Mohali, Ludhiana, Panchkula, Ambala and Yamunanagar.

During the past few days, the maximum and minimum temperatures had been hovering above normal limits in the two states.

