Rawat thanks Centre for budget outlay of 4200 cr for Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail link

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday thanked the Centre for a budget outlay of Rs 4,200 crore for the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail link saying it will facilitate timely completion of the long-awaited project.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 04-02-2021 17:11 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 16:47 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday thanked the Centre for a budget outlay of Rs 4,200 crore for the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail link saying it will facilitate timely completion of the long-awaited project. ''So much has been done in the field of connectivity under the leadership of the Prime Minister. The dream of having a railway line in the hills will also be fulfilled soon,'' Rawat said.

''The new Rishikesh railway station which is part of the project has already been operationalised. With a budget outlay of Rs 4,200 crore for the project it can be completed within the given time frame,'' Rawat said.

Work on Virbhadra-New Rishikesh block section has been completed while one road over bridge (ROB) and a road under bridge (RUB) have been built in Rishikesh. Work on ROBs in Shrinagar, Gauchar and Siwai is also under progress, Rawat who is directly monitoring implementation of the project said. A target has been set to complete work on Rishikesh-Devprayag section by 2023-24 and Devprayag-Karnaprayag section by 2024-25, he said.

