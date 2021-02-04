Left Menu

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 04-02-2021 19:24 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 19:24 IST
IMD issues thunderstorm, lightning warning for parts of MP

The IMD issued a yellow alert,predicting that thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning andhail, are very likely to occur in six districts of MadhyaPradesh and its Chambal division on Friday.

The yellow alert of the India MeteorologicalDepartment (IMD) signifies that the authorities should ''beupdated'' on the situation.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and hail arevery likely to occur at isolated places of Gwalior, Damoh,Sagar, Datia, Tikamgarh and Chhatarpur, it said on Thursday.

P K Saha, senior meteorologist with IMD's Bhopaloffice, said, ''Induced upper air circulation that lies overNorth Rajasthan and adjoining areas is bringing forth moistureto northern parts of Madhya Pradesh.'' The skies in Bhopal, Indore and Ujjain districts mayremain cloudy, he added.

''The state is likely to receive showers for the fifthtime during this ongoing winter season,'' he added.

Saha said that the mercury remainedabove normal inBhopal, Gwalior and Chambal region in the 24 hours that ended8.30 am on Thursday.

The lowest minimum temperature of six degrees Celsiuswas recorded in Mandla and the highest maximum temperature of34.5 degree Celsius was recorded in Khargone on Thursday, headded.

The senior meteorologist said that maximum temperatureof 31.4, 31.0, 28.8 and 27.3 degrees Celsius was recorded atBhopal, Jabalpur, Indore and Gwalior respectively.

Likewise, minimum temperature of 15.0, 14.2, 13.8 and10.0 degree Celsius was recorded at Indore, Bhopal, Gwaliorand Jabalpur respectively, he said.

