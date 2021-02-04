Left Menu

Cong opposed to BMC becoming sole planning agency for Mumbai: Jagtap

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-02-2021 20:35 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 20:33 IST
Cong opposed to BMC becoming sole planning agency for Mumbai: Jagtap
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtapon Thursday said his party is opposed to the BrihanmumbaiMunicipal Corporation's (BMC) proposal that it be declared asthe sole planning authority for the city.

The BMC, notably, is controlled by the Shiv Sena,which shares power with the Congress and NCP in Maharashtra.

In its budget presented on Wednesday, the BMC saidit had proposed to the Sena-led state government that thecivic body should be the single planning authorityfor theentire cityto ensure ''integrated planning and development''.

At present, there are multiple planning agencies forthe sprawling metropolis with different jurisdictions,including the state-controlled Mumbai Metropolitan RegionDevelopment Authority (MMRDA) and the Mumbai Port Trust whichcomes under the Union goverment.

Addressing a press conference, Jagtap said his partywanted the present system to continue.

''These authorities take decisions in their respectivejurisdictions. There should be no change,'' the Congress leadersaid.

Jagtap also expressed dismay that the Congress' demandfor complete waiver of property tax for houses upto 500 sq ftdid not find mention in the budget.

The party also wants that houses in the 500 to 700 sqft bracket should get 60 percent waiver from tax, he added.

PTI MRKRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Boeing to outsource IT work to Dell, eliminate 600 jobs

Boeing Co. has said it will outsource a significant amount of information technology work to Dell starting in April, including support of cloud services, databases and information technology. The move is expected to eliminate 600 jobs.Susan...

Metro's 'Fast Trains' from Feb 8, to reduce Noida-Greater Noida travel time by 9 mins

Beginning Monday, commuters of the Noida-Greater Noida Metro can opt for the Fast Trains which will skip some low-ridership stations during peak hours to reduce travel time on the Aqua Line, officials said on Thursday.Noida Metro Rail Corpo...

CNN President Jeff Zucker to step down at year's end

CNN President Jeff Zucker will leave the cable news network at the end of 2021, CNN said on Thursday. The truth is, back in November and December, I had basically decided that it was time to move on now, Zucker told employees on a morning c...

DRDO holds seminar Energising the R&D Capabilities for Atmanirbhar Bharat

An International Seminar was organized by Defence Research Development Organisation DRDO on 4 February 2021, during Aero India at Yelahanka, Bengaluru. The theme of the seminar Energising the RD Capabilities of Industry for Atmanirbhar Bha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021