Left Menu

Maha govt to provide local bodies land for waste management

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-02-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 20:40 IST
Maha govt to provide local bodies land for waste management
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Maharashtra minister BalasahebThorat on Thursday said the state government will provide landfor solid waste management in cities where local bodies don'thave their own space to treat and manage solid waste.

The development plans of many cities in Maharashtraare stalled, as municipal councils and nagar panchayats don'thave their own space to manage solid waste, the state revenueminister said in a statement.

''The Maha Vikas Aghadi government has decided toprovide land for solid waste management in such cities,''Thorat said.

In several places, the lack of an effective method forsolid waste management has often led to serious disputesbetween the local administration and residents, he said.

Over 150 municipal councils and nagar panchayats hadcleared a resolution in their general body meetings and sentit to the district collectors, requesting the government toprovide space for collection and treatment of waste, Thoratsaid.

Considering this, the government has now givencollectors the authority to provide space for solid wastemanagement, he said, adding that the decision will helpresolve a major problem faced by smaller municipalities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Boeing to outsource IT work to Dell, eliminate 600 jobs

Boeing Co. has said it will outsource a significant amount of information technology work to Dell starting in April, including support of cloud services, databases and information technology. The move is expected to eliminate 600 jobs.Susan...

Metro's 'Fast Trains' from Feb 8, to reduce Noida-Greater Noida travel time by 9 mins

Beginning Monday, commuters of the Noida-Greater Noida Metro can opt for the Fast Trains which will skip some low-ridership stations during peak hours to reduce travel time on the Aqua Line, officials said on Thursday.Noida Metro Rail Corpo...

CNN President Jeff Zucker to step down at year's end

CNN President Jeff Zucker will leave the cable news network at the end of 2021, CNN said on Thursday. The truth is, back in November and December, I had basically decided that it was time to move on now, Zucker told employees on a morning c...

DRDO holds seminar Energising the R&D Capabilities for Atmanirbhar Bharat

An International Seminar was organized by Defence Research Development Organisation DRDO on 4 February 2021, during Aero India at Yelahanka, Bengaluru. The theme of the seminar Energising the RD Capabilities of Industry for Atmanirbhar Bha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021