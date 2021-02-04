Maha govt to provide local bodies land for waste management

Maharashtra minister BalasahebThorat on Thursday said the state government will provide landfor solid waste management in cities where local bodies don'thave their own space to treat and manage solid waste.

The development plans of many cities in Maharashtraare stalled, as municipal councils and nagar panchayats don'thave their own space to manage solid waste, the state revenueminister said in a statement.

''The Maha Vikas Aghadi government has decided toprovide land for solid waste management in such cities,''Thorat said.

In several places, the lack of an effective method forsolid waste management has often led to serious disputesbetween the local administration and residents, he said.

Over 150 municipal councils and nagar panchayats hadcleared a resolution in their general body meetings and sentit to the district collectors, requesting the government toprovide space for collection and treatment of waste, Thoratsaid.

Considering this, the government has now givencollectors the authority to provide space for solid wastemanagement, he said, adding that the decision will helpresolve a major problem faced by smaller municipalities.

