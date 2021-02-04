Sonowal reviews arrangements for PM's Sunday visit to poll- bound Assam

Assam Chief Minister SarbanandaSonowal on Thursday visited Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district toreview the arrangements being made for Prime Minister NarendraModi's scheduled visit on February seven.

The prime minister would ceremoniously launch the 'AssamMala' project for the upgradation of state highways and alsolay the foundation of two medical colleges of Biswanath andCharaideo from the same venue on Sunday.

The chief minister reviewed the security arrangements andinstructed Director General of Police to have closesurveillance along with installations of CCTVs at theprogramme venue.

Sonowal assessed preparedness of the helipad which isadjacent to the meeting venue, an official release said.

Sonowal also took stock of preparations made so that thelarge crowd congregating at the venue do not experience anyhassle.

He also reviewed the traffic arrangements and route liningfor the Prime Ministers programme.

The chief minister also directed the district and healthauthorities to ensure compliance of COVID-19 safety protocolsduring the event.

Sonowal, later while talking to mediapersons at the venue,said that people of Assam especially from Sonitpur and itsadjoining districts are eagerly waiting for the primeministers visit.

A series of special packages have been announced as aresult of which Assam is doing well not only in India but inthe larger landscape of South East Asian nations.

Modi's love for the state has also been eloquentlytranslated in the budget announcements which allotted Rs34,000 crore for the construction of 1300 km of highways anddistrict roads,Rs 300 crore for the infrastructure developmentof Kamakhya temple and Rs 1097 crore for construction of roadsand embankments for Majuli, Sonowal said.

He also thanked prime minister for allocation of Rs 1000crore for the welfare of tea communities.

The chief minister was accompanied by Industry andCommerce minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, Handloom and Textileminister Ranjit Dutta, Panchayat and Rural Developmentminister Naba Kumar Doley, Chief Secretary Jishnu Baruah, DGPBhaskar Jyoti Mahanta and other senior officials.

