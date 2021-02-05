Left Menu

PTI | Madikeri | Updated: 05-02-2021 17:22 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 17:14 IST
Prez to inaugurate General Thimayya memorial museum in Madikeri on Saturday
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

''Sunny Side'', the erstwhile ancestral house of General K S Thimayya, who served as the Chief of Army Staff from 1957 to 1961, has been converted into a museum, which would be inaugurated on Saturday by President Ram Nath Kovind, here in Kodagu district.

Key attractions on the premises of this war memorial, housing antique weaponry and war relics, include a battle tank, one of those used by the Army during war with Pakistan in 1971.

Decades-old arms and ammunition, Army guns and rifles and a decommissioned MiG-21 fighter jet besides a collection of art, books and articles are among the things treasured at the museum.

''General Thimayya is the pride of Kodagu and the museum aims to retell the life-story of the General in an inspiring manner,'' a local official said.

