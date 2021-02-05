Left Menu

Mamata presents vote on account for Rs 2.99 lakh cr in House, oppn parties boycott speech

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-02-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 20:18 IST
Mamata presents vote on account for Rs 2.99 lakh cr in House, oppn parties boycott speech
Representative image Image Credit: IANS

With state elections round the corner, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Fridaypresented a vote-on-account for Rs 2.99 lakh crore in theAssembly, and made a slew of announcements, including a hikein the annual aid of farmers.

The estimates for the first few months of the newfiscal, starting April, would be taken up for discussion overthe next two days, before it is passed by the House.

Banerjee, during the assembly session, said hergovernment has worked tirelessly for the state's overalldevelopment, despite not getting necessary help from thecentral government.

''We have decided to build 20 lakh houses for the SCand ST communities and upgrade mud houses into pucca ones. Weare allocating Rs 1,500 crore for the project. We have alsodecided to provide aid to government-recognized unaidedmadrasas, and Rs 50 crore has been allotted for the same.'' The chief minister also said that the annual aid,under the government's 'Krishak Bandhu' scheme, has beenincreased to Rs 6,000 from Rs 5,000, keeping in mind theinterest of farmers.

''We will build 100 new schools in tea garden areas.

Additionally, 100 new English-medium schools would also comeup in areas dominated by SC and ST communities. For this, weplan to recruit at least 300 para teachers,'' she said.

The feisty TMC boss further stated that her governmenthas agreed to implement the centrally funded PM Kisan SammanNidhi scheme in Bengal.

Stressing the need to develop infrastructure, Banerjeesaid rural roads, spanning 46,000 km, would be built in thestate in the next five years.

''By next year, we plan to build 10,000 km of ruralroads, all of which will be connected with state highways...

We will also build four new flyovers in the city, includingone stretching from E M Bypass to Newtown and the other fromPaikpara to Sealdah station,'' she said.

She said her government plans to generate 1.5 crorenew jobs in Bengal, and vacancies in government offices wouldbe filled as part of the initiative.

''We also propose to waive road tax from January 1 toJune 30 this year,'' Banerjee said.

The CM, during the presentation, said the stategovernment plans to build a state-level planning commission asa mark of tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

''We will build Jai Hind Bhawan in every district andAzad Hind Smaark at Newtown,'' she said.

She maintained that 'Duare Sarkar' camps, where peopleget to enrol their names to avail benefits of state-runschemes, would be set up twice every year.

Finance Minister Amit Mitra, who is currently unwell,skipped Friday's assembly session, which was marked by unrulyscenes during the day.

BJP legislators trooped into the Well of the Assembly,demanding that Mitra, and not Banerjee, should be reading outthe vote-on-account. Later, they walked out of the House.

Left Front and the Congress MLAs also boycotted thesession.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Good time for Cadres to come out, what about Psykos?

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi govt constitutes GoM on new excise policy

The Delhi government on Friday constituted a Group of Ministers GoM under Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to examine the current system of excise duty administration and the recommendations of an expert committee on a new excise policy...

336 new coronavirus cases in C'garh, eight die

With 336 fresh cases of COVID-19and eight deaths reported on Friday, Chhattisgarhs caseloadrose to 3,07,079 and toll to 3,732, a health official said.The number of people who have recovered from theinfection reached 2,98,987 after 29 of the...

Cases over 'Jallikatttu' protests will be withdrawn: TN CM

Tamil Nadu Chief MiniserK Palaniswami on Friday announced in the Assembly that casesregistered by police in 2017 over protests seeking permissionto hold bull taming sport Jallikattu would be withdrawn.All cases, except those filed over unde...

Senate OKs fast-track of COVID aid, Harris casts tie-breaker

The Senate early Friday approved a measure that would let Democrats muscle President Joe Bidens USD 1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan through the chamber without Republican support. Vice President Kamala Harris was in the chair to cast t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021