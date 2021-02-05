2,000 kg of pickles donated to shrine in Tirumala

An unusual offering of two tonnesof pickles was made by a devotee to the shrine of LordVenkateswara at Tirumala, near here, on Friday, an officialof the temple said.

After offering worship at the temple, the devoteeKaaturi Ramu from Chirravuru village in Guntur district ofAndhra Pradesh handed over the pickles to TTD (TirumalaTirupati Devasthanam) Board chairman YV Subba Reddy at thetemple-run pilgrims free meal canteen, the official toldPTI.

Different varieties of vegetable pickles, includingmango, lemon, tomato, and gongura were packed in plasticcanisters, the official said.

Ramu requested the TTD to utilise pickles at the canteenwhere over a lakh meals were served daily to the visitingdevotees.

Meanwhile, a TTD press release said the foundation stonewould be laid on February for the construction of a replicaof the temple of Goddess Padmavathi to be built by the TTD inChennai.

The foundation stone would be laid by the seer of KanchiKamakota Peetham Vijayendra Saraswati, the release quoted theTTD Board chairman as saying.

