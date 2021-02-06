Amit Shah to chair Southern Zonal Council meet in Tirupati on March 4

Union Minister Amit Shah willchair the 29th Southern Zonal Council meet scheduled to beheld in the temple town of Tirupati on March 4.

''Chief Ministers, Lieutenant Governors of 8 States/UTs inthe Southern Zone will participate along with their respectiveChief Secretaries, Advisers and other senior officers inkeeping with important agenda items.

On the whole, approximately 90 to 100 dignitaries andofficers are expected to participate in this meeting,'' acommunication for the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Friday.

The Southern Zonal Council comprises Andhra Pradesh,Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Puducherry asmembers and Union Territories Andaman & Nicobar Islands andLakshadweep as Special Invitees.

As the host state, the AP government is requested to makerequisite logistical arrangements for the meeting includingreception, security, transport, boarding and lodging amongothers.

