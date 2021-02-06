Left Menu

Air 'poor' in Ghaziabad, 'moderate' in Noida, Faridabad, Gurgaon

PTI | Noida | Updated: 06-02-2021 22:54 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 22:47 IST
Pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 remained in the air of the five immediate neighbours of Delhi, according to the air quality index (AQI) maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Image Credit: Pixabay

The air quality in Ghaziabad worsened to reach the ''poor'' category while it was recorded in the ''moderate'' zone in Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad and Gurgaon, according to data issued by a government agency on Saturday.

Pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 remained in the air of the five immediate neighbours of Delhi, according to the air quality index (AQI) maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the index, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The average 24-hour AQI at 4 pm on Saturday was 218 in Ghaziabad, 167 in Noida, 180 in Greater Noida, 198 in Faridabad and 170 in Gurgaon, according to CPCB's Sameer app.

On Friday it was 91 in Ghaziabad, 114 in Noida, 144 in Greater Noida, 105 in Faridabad and 160 in Gurgaon.

The CPCB states that an AQI in the ''moderate'' zone may lead to breathing discomfort to the people with asthma, lung and heart diseases while the AQI in the ''poor'' category may cause breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure.

The last time the average air quality was recorded in the ''satisfactory'' and ''moderate'' levels was on January 5, after which the AQI has been oscillating between ''poor'', ''very poor'' and ''severe'' categories, according to the CPCB.

The AQI for each city is based on the average value of all monitoring stations there. Ghaziabad, Gurgaon and Noida have four such stations while Greater Noida and Faridabad have two stations each, according to the app.

