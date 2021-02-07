Left Menu

Nearly 84 per cent of border bunkers completed along LoC in J-K's Rajouri

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 07-02-2021 16:31 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 16:18 IST
Nearly 84 per cent of border bunkers completed along LoC in J-K's Rajouri
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Nearly 84 per cent of the total 3,141 underground bunkers for the protection of border residents during cross-border Pakistani shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) have been completed in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official spokesman said on Sunday.

The work on the majority of the remaining 505 bunkers is at different stages of completion, he said.

Rajouri District Development Commissioner Rajesh K Shavan on Saturday reviewed the progress of the construction of the border bunkers in the district.

During a meeting, he was informed that a total of 2,636 bunkers have been completed by the Rural Development Department (RDD) and the Public Works Department (PWD) so far.

''Out of 1,892 bunkers, including 1,745 individual and 147 community bunkers, being constructed by the RDD, the work on 1,497 bunkers is complete in all respects,'' the spokesman said.

''The work on 93 bunkers is at foundation level, 195 at superstructure level, 82 at slab level, while construction of 25 bunkers is yet to start due to some local issues,'' he said.

Out of 1,241 bunkers, including 1,116 in Nowshera and 125 in Rajouri being executed by the PWD, the work on 1,139 bunkers is complete and rest are at different phases of execution, while work on 24 bunkers is yet to be started, the spokesman added.

Addressing the meeting, the district development commissioner directed the concerned officers to ensure that the bunkers are provided to all the border inhabitants so that their lives are saved from the cross border shelling.

He also asked for double shifts to complete the work on rest of the bunkers in a time bound manner, the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Divi's Labs Q3 net profit up 31 pc to Rs 471 cr

Prison Break Season 6’s discontinuation updates, was there 'a room' for Season 7?

Australian advisor to Myanmar's Suu Kyi says 'being detained'

French coronavirus cases, hospital numbers ease

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ensure rescue of pilgrims from Guj: Rupani to Uttarakhand CM

In view of a glacier burst in Uttarakhand, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday requested his counterpart Trivendra Singh Rawat to ensure immediate help and rescue of pilgrims from Gujarat stranded in the northern state.A part of t...

TMC has committed one foul after another, the foul of misgovernance, foul of looting public money: PM Modi tells BJP rally.

TMC has committed one foul after another, the foul of misgovernance, foul of looting public money PM Modi tells BJP rally....

CM will decide on resuming classes from I-VIII: Minister

Erode TN Feb 7 PTI Classes for IX and XI standardstudents in Tamil Nadu would resume from Monday whileresumption of classes from I and VIII would be decided uponby Chief Minister of the state E Palaniswami, said EducationMinister K A Sengot...

COVID-19: Bangladesh kicks off countrywide vaccination drive

Bangladesh on Sunday launched its nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive with lawmakers along with top administration and health officials taking the first shots of the vaccine.Health Minister Zahid Maleque, who inaugurated the campaign at a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021