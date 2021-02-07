Left Menu

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 07-02-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 18:29 IST
3,200 saplings planted as part of 'Cauvery Calling'
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 3,200 saplings were planted in farmland in the nearby Tirupur district on Sunday as part of 'Cauvery Calling' to recharge the river.

Species such as rosewood, sandalwood, vengai and red sanders were planted in the land of a farmer from the district, a press release from Isha Foundation, a spiritual organisation, said on Sunday.

The Cauvery Calling is a movement launched by the founder of the foundation Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in 2019 to promote tree-based farming on private farmlands in the Cauvery river basin.

The planting of saplings was being done to improve soil fertility, groundwater recharge and augment the flow from Cauvery, the release said.

