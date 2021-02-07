Left Menu

Couple severely hurt in cylinder blast-fire in Thane high-rise

PTI | Thane | Updated: 07-02-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 20:22 IST
A couple was severely injured in acylinder blast-fire in a high-rise in GB Road area of Thanecity, an official said on Sunday.

The incident took place around 10:15pm on Saturday inthe couple's 21st floor flat and the two were rescued byfirefighters and rushed to hospital with severe burn injuries,said Thane Municipal Corporation's RDMC chief Santosh Kadam.

''Mahesh Kadam has 52-55 per cent burns while PritiKadam has 50 per cent burns,'' he added.

