No respite from cold in most parts of Punjab, Haryana

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-02-2021 13:58 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 13:45 IST
No respite from cold in most parts of Punjab, Haryana
Cold weather conditions persisted in most parts of Punjab and Haryana on Monday, with minimum temperatures hovering below normal limits.

In Punjab, Adampur was the coldest place recording a low of 4.6 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological (MeT) Department officials here.

Amritsar, Bathinda, Faridkot and Halwara registered their respective minimums of 5.5, 5, 5.8 and 5.6 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in Ludhiana (7.1), Patiala (7.4) and Gurdaspur (7.7 degrees Celsius) also settled below the normal limits.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 7.6 degrees Celsius.

Narnaul in Haryana was the coldest place in state at 5.2 degrees Celsius.

Karnal (6), Ambala (8.1), Hisar (6.6), Sirsa (7.6) and Rohtak (7.4 degrees Celsius) in Haryana also experienced a cold night.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

