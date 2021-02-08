Martin Group Collaborates with Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Foundation to initiate World Record launch of 100 Femto Satellites

APJ Abdul Kalam international foundation, Rameswaram along with Space Zone India and The Martin Group, conducted World Record Event of ''Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam space research payload cubes challenge 2021''. For channelizing the students' interest in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) and to inculcate knowledge towards the same, all over India 1500 students studying in school from 6th to 12th standard and engineering colleges across the nation, would design and launch 100 Femto satellites through a single high altitude scientific balloon for the first time in the world. Hon'ble Prime Minister of India Shri. Narendra Modi sent a congratulatory message applauding students and the organisers for achieving this world record.

The launch happened on the 7th of February 2021 at 10:30 AM at Rameswaram. All the Permissions and clearance have been taken from Govt authorities formally. Series of online lectures and a one-day hands on experience session held in different places across the nation for the students. Another highlight of the event was the participation of more than 800 Govt. school students across the nation sponsored by The Martin Group. Martin Group is an Indian conglomerate headed by lottery businessman Santiago Martin.

On the day of launch, 7th February, an elaborate event marked by eminent dignitaries addressed the gathering. Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, Honorable Governor of Telangana and Hon'ble Chief Minister of Pondicherry. Shri. Narayanasamy was the Chief Guest and Padma Bhushan, Dr. A. Sivathanu Pillai Former Chief Controller, R&D, DRDO, Founder CEO and MD of BrahMos Aerospace, Dr. Leema Rose Martin, Managing Trustee Martin Charitable trust. Shri P. Kunhikrishnan Director U.R. Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) Centre, in Bengaluru, India, Padma Shri Prof. R.M. Vasagam Former Project Director ''Apple India's First GEO – Stationary Communication Satellite, Former VC Anna University & Dr. MGR University, Dr. Anand Megalingam, MS Founder and CEO, SpaceZone India, Thiru APJMJ Sheik Dawood Grand Nephew of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, Thiru APJMJ Sheik Saleem Grand Nephew of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam. Dr. Satheesh Reddy Secretary Department of Defence R&D, Chairman, DRDO, Padma Shri Dr. Mylswamy Annadurai Former Director, ISRO Satellite Centre (ISAC), Padma Shri Dr. Mylswamy Annadurai Former Director, ISRO Satellite Centre (ISAC), Shri Rajarajan Director Sathish Dhawan Centre SHAR, Sriharikota.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1434587/Martin_Group_Kalam_Foundation.jpg

