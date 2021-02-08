Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-02-2021 19:27 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 18:29 IST
Bengal future investment destination of the world: Mamata
Representative image Image Credit: IANS

Asserting that West Bengal is thefuture investment destination of the world, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced a host of infrastructureprojects, which will entail investments to the tune of ''Rs72,000 crore and provide jobs to 3.29 lakh people''.

She said 1.5 crore jobs will be created in the stateover the next five years, maintaining that an equal number ofemployment opportunities have already been provided to people.

''Bengal is the destination of the whole world forinvestment and employment,'' she said, inaugurating a programmeof the West Bengal Youth and Sports Department at NetajiIndoor Stadium here.

''A proposal of Rs 62,000-crore investment forJangalmahal Industrial Town at Raghunathpur in Purulia hascome forward,'' Banerjee said.

She also announced a 100-acre pharmaceutical park atFalta in South 24 Parganas, an industrial park at Budge Budge,a mega industrial park at Mekhliganj in Coochbehar and thefourth phase of Barjora Industrial Park in Bankura.

Claiming that the state was developing in everysector, the chief minister said while there has been a 40-percent increase in joblessness in the country, in West Bengal,poverty ''has reduced by 40 per cent''.

''Those who come here and dish out lies, should knowthese facts which have been provided in Government of Indiarecords,'' the chief minister added.

Banerjee also virtually inaugurated someinfrastructure projects, including those of the AnimalResources Development Department and in the healthcare sector.

PTI

