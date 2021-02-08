'Untouchability' wall: Panel seeks action taken report

Coimbatore, Feb 8 (PTI): The National Commission forScheduled Caste has sought an action taken report (ATR) onthe demolition of an 'untouchability wall' at Nadur in thedistrict.

Also, the Commission sought action against the personfor raising the wall and some officials.

In identical letters to the district Collector K Rajamaniand district superintendent of police Arularasu, theCommission said a fringe outfit submitted anotherrepresentation on February 2 for speedy action on its earlierpetition forwarded in November last.

The Commission said it has so far not received anycommunication on the matter and requested that the ATR befurnished immediately.

Nadur near Mettupalayam was in the news in December 2019following the death of 17 Dalits in the collapse of a 20-foothigh wall of a house the owner of which was arrested and leton bail.

However, he constructed a higher wall which came to becalled as the 'untouchability wall' by various organisationsand political parties, and the fringe outfit demanded that itbe razed down.

