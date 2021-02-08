Left Menu

'Untouchability' wall: Panel seeks action taken report

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 08-02-2021 19:16 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 19:16 IST
'Untouchability' wall: Panel seeks action taken report

Coimbatore, Feb 8 (PTI): The National Commission forScheduled Caste has sought an action taken report (ATR) onthe demolition of an 'untouchability wall' at Nadur in thedistrict.

Also, the Commission sought action against the personfor raising the wall and some officials.

In identical letters to the district Collector K Rajamaniand district superintendent of police Arularasu, theCommission said a fringe outfit submitted anotherrepresentation on February 2 for speedy action on its earlierpetition forwarded in November last.

The Commission said it has so far not received anycommunication on the matter and requested that the ATR befurnished immediately.

Nadur near Mettupalayam was in the news in December 2019following the death of 17 Dalits in the collapse of a 20-foothigh wall of a house the owner of which was arrested and leton bail.

However, he constructed a higher wall which came to becalled as the 'untouchability wall' by various organisationsand political parties, and the fringe outfit demanded that itbe razed down.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Alabama university removes Wallace name from building

The University of Alabama at Birmingham has removed the name of four-term governor and presidential candidate George C. Wallace from a campus building over his support of racial segregation.A resolution unanimously approved by trustees Frid...

COVID-19: 26 new cases in Chandigarh

Chandigarh on Monday recorded 26 new coronavirus cases, taking the infection count to 21,133, according to a medical bulletin. The death of a 55-year-old man took the toll to 341, as per the bulletin. There are 169 active cases as of now, i...

Over 9,700 people get COVID-19 vaccine shots on Monday in Delhi; turnout 54 pc

More than 9,700 healthcare workers received COVID-19 vaccine shots in Delhi on Monday in the fourth week of the inoculation drive, with a turnout of over 54 per cent.Besides healthcare workers, frontline workers, who include, police, civil ...

Search on for more than 200 after India glacier fractures, sweeping away all before it

Indian rescuers searched on Monday for more than 200 people missing after part of a remote Himalayan glacier broke away, sweeping away bridges, breaking dams and sending a torrent of water, rocks and construction debris down a mountain vall...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021