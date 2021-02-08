Left Menu

Floods trigger power outages, evacuations in Indonesia's capital

Floods, heavy rain and power outages led people to evacuate their homes in parts of Indonesia's capital on Monday, with the conditions - worsened by the La Nina weather pattern - expected to continue until March or April. More than 1,000 people in east and south Jakarta were evacuated after torrential rain overnight, local media reported, with households along the winding Ciliwung River among the worst affected by the floods.

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 08-02-2021 20:55 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 20:49 IST
Floods trigger power outages, evacuations in Indonesia's capital
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Floods, heavy rain and power outages led people to evacuate their homes in parts of Indonesia's capital on Monday, with the conditions - worsened by the La Nina weather pattern - expected to continue until March or April.

More than 1,000 people in east and south Jakarta were evacuated after torrential rain overnight, local media reported, with households along the winding Ciliwung River among the worst affected by the floods. "If the flood gets bigger, we will have to take refuge elsewhere, but if it remains this high, then I think we will decide not to evacuate," said resident Isti Barokah, whose home was flooded.

"Most of our stuff is already on the second floor." Wooden homes along the river were partially submerged in muddy brown water. Children played waist-deep in the water in front of their homes.

Fire department officials dressed in red life jackets inspected the affected areas, where they said some elderly residents and small children were evacuated. The country's meteorology, climatology and geophysical agency (BMKG) had issued heavy rain alerts across populous Java island, Bali and parts of eastern Indonesia.

Indonesia frequently suffers floods and landslides, particularly during the rainy season from November to March. President Joko Widodo in October warned of the hazardous impact of the La Nina weather pattern, like flooding, landslides and agriculture losses, after BMKG indicated monthly rain volume could increase by 20%-40% above normal levels.

The flooding came days after a factory manufacturing batik, a traditional method of creating dyed material and fabrics, was inundated, flooding a nearby village and producing surreal, blood-red waters. (Writing by Angie Teo; Editing by Martin Petty and Hugh Lawson)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala: 7 including CPIM leaders named in chargesheet in misappropriation of flood relief fund

The Crime Branch on Monday submitted the chargesheet in the case of misappropriation of the flood relief fund at the Vigilance court in Muvattupuzha at Ernakulam district. Seven persons have been named accused including Communist Party of I...

Pakistan Army rejects rumour of 'backdoor contacts' with Opposition parties

Pakistans powerful army on Monday rejected rumours that it was in contact with the opposition alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement PDM, through backdoor channels and said that the institution should not be dragged into politics.The PDM a...

After protests, Russian prison service wants more tasers, protective gear

Russias prison authority has this month issued tenders for the purchase of hundreds of tasers, smoke grenades and protective gear, according to state procurement documents. The orders follow mass rallies in support of Kremlin critic Alexei ...

Over 50 kg cannabis seized from Nagaland-registered truck in UP, 2 held

The Hathras Police in western Uttar Pradesh has arrested two people and seized over 50 kilograms of cannabis being transported in a Nagaland-registered truck, officials said on Monday.The seizure was made in Sikandrabad police station area ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021