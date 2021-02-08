Additional police force withdrawn from Delhi borders

Police withdrew on Monday its additional force who were deployed across the borders in Delhi during the farmers' tractor parade.

According to an order issued by Special Commissioner of Police (Operation and Licensing) Muktesh Chander, as desired by the police commissioner, the entire staff will go back to their respective districts or units with effect from Tuesday.

All districts where the additional force is deployed are directed to relieve the force by 6 pm on Monday with the direction to report to their respective district or unit for further duties, it said.

The districts may mobilise additional force from their own resources to augment police arrangements, it added.

Thousands of protesting farmers had clashed with police during the tractor parade called by farmer unions on Republic Day to highlight their demand for repeal of the Centre's three farm laws.

Many protesters reached the Red Fort and entered the monument. Some protesters even hoisted religious flags on its domes and the flagstaff at the ramparts, where the national flag is unfurled by the prime minister on Independence Day. PTI NITHMB

