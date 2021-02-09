Left Menu

Scientists warn over misuse of climate models in financial markets

To bridge the gap, the authors called for the development of new forms of climate projection to support the financial sector, backed by "climate translators" qualified to help regulators, investors and companies make better use of the science. "Businesses like using models, because the numbers give them a sense of security," said Tanya Fiedler, a lecturer at the University of Sydney and lead author of the paper.

Reuters | Updated: 09-02-2021 03:07 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 03:03 IST
Scientists warn over misuse of climate models in financial markets
Representative Image Image Credit: Videoblocks

Misuse of climate models could pose a growing risk to financial markets by giving investors a false sense of certainty over how the physical impacts of climate change will play out, according to the authors of a paper published on Monday. With heat waves, wildfires, massive storms and sea-level rises projected to intensify as the planet warms, companies are under growing pressure to disclose how the disruption could affect their businesses.

But the authors of a peer-reviewed article https://t.co/oVO3rI6YyT?ssr=true in Nature Climate Change warned that the drive to integrate global warming into financial decision-making had leap-frogged the models used to simulate the climate by "at least a decade". "In the same way that a Formula One Grand Prix car is not what you would use to pop to the supermarket, climate models were never developed to provide finessed information for financial risk," said Andy Pitman, a climate scientist at the University of New South Wales and a co-author of the paper.

Improper use of climate models could lead to unintended consequences, such as "greenwashing" some investments by downplaying risks, or hitting the ability of companies to raise debt by exaggerating others, the authors said. The problem is that existing climate models have been developed to predict temperature changes over many decades, at global or continental scales, whereas investors generally need location-specific analysis on much shorter time frames.

Neither are climate models designed to simulate extreme weather events, such as storms, which can cause sudden financial losses. To bridge the gap, the authors called for the development of new forms of climate projection to support the financial sector, backed by "climate translators" qualified to help regulators, investors and companies make better use of the science.

"Businesses like using models, because the numbers give them a sense of security," said Tanya Fiedler, a lecturer at the University of Sydney and lead author of the paper. "It doesn't necessarily mean the numbers are reliable."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

HAL signs agreement with Israel's Elbit systems for DOHS supply

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

N.Korea's Kim calls for thorough implementation of five-year economic plan

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called on his ruling Workers Party to thoroughly implement the five-year economic plan, posited at a rare congress last month, state news agency KCNA reported on Tuesday.The announcement comes as Kim chaired ...

Broker Robinhood sued over student trader's suicide

The family of a 20-year-old stock trader who committed suicide sued the broker Robinhood for his death, citing its misleading communications that caused their son to panic over what he wrongly believed were huge market losses, according to ...

Impeachment expert says Trump's lawyers distorted his work 'quite badly'

A U.S. law professor who studies impeachment says former President Donald Trumps lawyers misrepresented his research in a brief laying out arguments they will make at his U.S. Senate impeachment trial that starts on Tuesday. Michigan State ...

Saudi Arabia announces new judicial reforms in a move towards codified law

Adds Saudi official quotes, context By Marwa RashadLONDON, Feb 8 Reuters - Saudi Arabias Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced on Monday plans to approve a set of new draft laws designed to enhance the efficiency and integrity of the k...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021