Left Menu

Earthquake of magnitude 2.3 hits Arunachal's West Kameng

An earthquake of a magnitude 2.3 on the Richter scale hit the West Kameng of Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday morning, said the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

ANI | West Kameng (Arunachal Pradesh) | Updated: 09-02-2021 08:55 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 08:55 IST
Earthquake of magnitude 2.3 hits Arunachal's West Kameng
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

An earthquake of a magnitude 2.3 on the Richter scale hit the West Kameng of Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday morning, said the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). According to the NCS, the quake took place at 4.09 am.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:2.3, Occurred on 09-02-2021, 04:09:11 IST, Latitude: 26.99 and Longitude: 92.54, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 45km NW of Tezpur, Assam, India," the NCS said. On Monday, an earthquake of a magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale had hit the Nagaon, Assam and another earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale occurred in Bathinda, Punjab. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

Facebook, Twitter outpaced by smaller platforms in fight against harmful content -agency

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 3-Myanmar coup opponents defy bans and water cannons to extend protests

Myanmar protesters opposed to last weeks military coup defied road blocks and bans on large gatherings to extend the biggest demonstrations in more than a decade on Tuesday, chanting and confronting police who fired water cannons and warned...

Pfizer vaccine can neutralise coronavirus variants first reported in UK, SA: Study

The COVID-19 vaccine co-developed by the American pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and the German biotechnology company BioNTech can neutralise variants of the novel coronavirus that were first reported in the UK and South Africa, a new study su...

China's 2020 new births fall 15% as coronavirus weighs

The number of newborns in China plummeted 15 in 2020 from a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Public Security, with the onset of the novel coronavirus disrupting the economy and weighing on decisions to have a family.China saw 10.0...

Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai denied bail in national security case

Hong Kongs top court denied bail on Tuesday to media tycoon and Beijing critic Jimmy Lai, the most high-profile person to be charged under the citys national security law. Lai had been in custody since Dec. 3, except when he was released on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021