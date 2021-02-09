Left Menu

Heavy snow creates severe traffic disruptions in Germany

Rescue teams went from car to car handing out blankets and hot drinks, the German news agency dpa reported.Traffic jams due to snowfall and icy roads were also reported in Brandenburg state in the east and in Hesse state in central Germany.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 09-02-2021 15:37 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 15:19 IST
Heavy snow creates severe traffic disruptions in Germany
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Heavy snowfall in Germany led to more severe traffic disruptions Tuesday, including a 37-kilometer (23 mile) overnight logjam in which hundreds of cars and trucks got stuck on a highway for hours in sub-zero temperatures.

Hundreds of vehicles were trapped on the A2 highway in western Germany all night in that traffic jam, Bielefeld police reported early Tuesday. Rescue teams went from car to car handing out blankets and hot drinks, the German news agency dpa reported.

Traffic jams due to snowfall and icy roads were also reported in Brandenburg state in the east and in Hesse state in central Germany. Train service was also partially canceled in several regions as snowplows were working around the clock to free the tracks of ice and snow.

The country's transportation minister called on Germans to stay at home and avoid travelling.

"When conditions are this extreme, even the best turnout heating and the best snow plow can reach their limits," Andreas Scheuer said.

More snow was predicted for northern Germany for Tuesday especially for Schleswig-Hollstein, the German Weather Service DWD reported. Parts of central and northern Europe have been gripped by a cold weather spell since the weekend.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

"Power in solidarity": Myanmar protesters inspired by Hong Kong and Thailand

Using one hand to photograph this moment in Myanmars history, Myat gave a three-finger Hunger Games salute of defiance to authoritarian rule as she stood with tens of thousands of other protesters gathered around the Sule Pagoda in downtown...

Rajya Sabha passes bill to protect unauthorised colonies in Delhi

The Upper House of Parliament on Tuesday passed the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws Special Provisions Second Amendment Bill, 2021 to regularise unauthorised colonies in Delhi. The bill replaces the National Capital Territory of De...

Protein behind less spread of coronavirus variant in Asia than Europe, North America: Study

Deficiency of a lung-protecting protein in the Caucasian population may have made Europe and North America more susceptible to the spread of a coronavirus variant as compared to Asia, suggests a study by Indian scientists which also reveals...

Hungary to start vaccinations with Russian COVID-19 shot

Hungary will start vaccinating people suffering no chronic diseases with Russias Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine soon, surgeon general Cecilia Muller told a briefing on Tuesday, becoming the first European Union country to use it.Muller said the f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021