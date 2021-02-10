Left Menu

4 workers from Jharkhand missing in Uttarakhand glacier burst

There was no conversation on Sundayas her phone developed glitches.Relatives of labourers who are missing have left forUttarakhand on Tuesday, officials said.Soren had on Monday assured the people that theJharkhand government will provide all help to the labourershit by the natural disaster at Chamoli.

PTI | Ramgarh | Updated: 10-02-2021 01:33 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 01:30 IST
4 workers from Jharkhand missing in Uttarakhand glacier burst
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Ramgarh (Jharkhand), Feb 9 :PTI: At least four workersfrom two villges of Ramgarh district in Jharkhand are missingin Uttarakhand since the glacier burst, its deputycommissioner Sandeep Singh said.

The four belong to Chikad and Sagrampur villages whichare near Chief Minister Hemant Soren's native village Nemra.

There is no news of them yet, he said.

While three of them belong to Chikad village, onehailed from Sangrampur.

Local villager Rupa Devi has, however, claimed thatsix pesons from the area are missing since the calamity.

Meanwhile, Rinse Devi of Chikad village told PTI thather husband Birse Mahato along with three other labourers hadgone to Chamoli to work in NTPC's Tapovan project on January 6this year. She said that she had a coversation over phone withMahato on Saturday night. There was no conversation on Sundayas her phone developed glitches.

Relatives of labourers who are missing have left forUttarakhand on Tuesday, officials said.

Soren had on Monday assured the people that theJharkhand government will provide all help to the labourershit by the natural disaster at Chamoli.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

UK tech entrepreneur Lynch starts fights against U.S. extradition

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Premier League launches new scheme to combat racism

The Premier League on Tuesday set in motion an action plan to eradicate racial prejudice and create more opportunities for minority ethnic groups in soccer. It builds on the existing actions taken by the Premier League and clubs to promote ...

U.N. in talks with U.S. on Central American refugees applying for asylum from home

The United Nations Refugee Agency has held initial talks with U.S. President Joe Bidens administration about Central American asylum claimants being processed in their own countries, but it is too early to estimate how many people could ben...

J&J CEO says people may need annual COVID-19 vaccine shots for next several years - CNBC

Johnson Johnson Chief Executive Officer Alex Gorsky told CNBC on Tuesday that people may need to get vaccinated against COVID-19 annually over the next several years, like seasonal flu shots. Unfortunately, as the virus spreads it can also...

Golf-Ryder Cup captain Harrington tests positive for COVID-19

Padraig Harrington, who will captain Team Europe at the Ryder Cup in September, has tested positive for COVID-19 and withdrawn from this weeks ATT Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the PGA Tour said on Tuesday. The 49-year-old Harrington, who missed the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021