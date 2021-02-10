4 workers from Jharkhand missing in Uttarakhand glacier burst

Ramgarh (Jharkhand), Feb 9 :PTI: At least four workersfrom two villges of Ramgarh district in Jharkhand are missingin Uttarakhand since the glacier burst, its deputycommissioner Sandeep Singh said.

The four belong to Chikad and Sagrampur villages whichare near Chief Minister Hemant Soren's native village Nemra.

There is no news of them yet, he said.

While three of them belong to Chikad village, onehailed from Sangrampur.

Local villager Rupa Devi has, however, claimed thatsix pesons from the area are missing since the calamity.

Meanwhile, Rinse Devi of Chikad village told PTI thather husband Birse Mahato along with three other labourers hadgone to Chamoli to work in NTPC's Tapovan project on January 6this year. She said that she had a coversation over phone withMahato on Saturday night. There was no conversation on Sundayas her phone developed glitches.

Relatives of labourers who are missing have left forUttarakhand on Tuesday, officials said.

Soren had on Monday assured the people that theJharkhand government will provide all help to the labourershit by the natural disaster at Chamoli.

