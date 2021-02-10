Cold conditions continue in Kashmir

Kashmir continued to reel under cold weather conditions with the minimum temperature dropping in most parts of the Valley, officials said on Wednesday.

The meteorological department has predicted dry but slightly cold weather for the next few days, they said.

Srinagar -- the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir -- recorded a low of minus 1.6 degrees Celsius, down from the previous night's 1.2 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

Qazigund -- the gateway town to the valley -- recorded a minimum of minus 3.8 degrees Celsius, up from the previous night's low of minus 4.3 degrees Celsius, they said.

Pahalgam tourist resort, which also serves as a base camp for the annual Amarnath yatra in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 4.0 degrees Celsius -- down from minus 2.2 degrees Celsius the previous night.

The minimum temperature at the Gulmarg skiing resort, in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, settled at minus 4.0 degrees Celsius -- down half-a-degree from the previous night, the officials said.

Kupwara town, in north Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 1.8 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag, in the south, minus 3.5 degrees Celsius.

The MeT office has said the weather is expected to remain mainly dry for the week ahead.

