Left Menu

Uttarakhand floods: Kin of missing protest at Rishiganga power project site

The families of workers missing from the Rishiganga hydel project site created a ruckus here on Wednesday accusing the authorities of not carrying out the rescue operations properly after the sudden flood in the Alaknanda river system wreaked havoc.The kin of around 40 missing workers engaged in a heated argument with the authorities of the project for two hours, alleging lack of urgency in the rescue work.It is four days since the tragedy occurred but all the focus is on restoring connectivity.

PTI | Chamoli | Updated: 10-02-2021 15:44 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 15:17 IST
Uttarakhand floods: Kin of missing protest at Rishiganga power project site
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The families of workers missing from the Rishiganga hydel project site created a ruckus here on Wednesday accusing the authorities of not carrying out the rescue operations properly after the sudden flood in the Alaknanda river system wreaked havoc.

The kin of around 40 missing workers engaged in a heated argument with the authorities of the project for two hours, alleging lack of urgency in the rescue work.

''It is four days since the tragedy occurred but all the focus is on restoring connectivity. Rescuing the missing people does not seem to be the priority,'' alleged a man from Punjab, whose brother Jugal worked at the Rishiganga hydel project.

''Jugal's phone rings when his number is dialed,'' he said.

Rishiganga project manager Kamal Chauhan, who had to face the wrath of the families, said his help was not being taken by the administration to locate the missing. The death toll in the disaster was 32 as on Tuesday with six more bodies being recovered during the day, officials had said as multiple agencies raced against time to reach the workers trapped inside a tunnel at the power project site and 174 people remained missing.

The missing people include those working at NTPC's 480-MW Tapovan-Vishnugad project and the 13.2-MW Rishiganga Hydel Project and villagers whose homes nearby were washed away.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Make in Bihar, invest in Bihar: Shahnawaz Hussain tells investors

Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, the newIndustries Minister of Bihar, on Wednesday expressed resolveto usher in growth in the sector that has remained largelyuntapped in the state, where conditions have now becomefavourable with improvements in infr...

Twitter restricts certain a/cs within India after govt order, suspends over 500 a/cs

Twitter on Wednesday said it has suspended over 500 accounts, and blocked access to several others within India as it partly acceded to a government order to curb spread of misinformation and inflammatory content around farmers protests.Twi...

Hong Kong to ease coronavirus restrictions as daily cases fall

Hong Kong will ease strict coronavirus restrictions from Feb. 18, re-opening sports and entertainment facilities and extending dining hours, Health Secretary Sophia Chan said on Wednesday, as the city logged a steady decline in daily cases....

UN highlights importance of pulses for diets and food security, marking World Day

Pulses also called legumes are the edible seeds of plants from the pea family, cultivated for human consumption. 10th February is WorldPulsesDay Pulses are not only packed with nutrients but they help combat climate change, increase bi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021