Left Menu

Man dies after being electrocuted in Greater Noida: Police

A 22-year-old man died after he allegedly came in contact with a live wire of a high-voltage power transmission line in Uttar Pradeshs Greater Noida on Wednesday, police said.The incident took place in Dadri town, where the anguished family members of the deceased, along with some locals, briefly blocked road traffic demanding strict action against power department officials, police said.The deceased has been identified as Sunny.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 10-02-2021 15:52 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 15:34 IST
Man dies after being electrocuted in Greater Noida: Police
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A 22-year-old man died after he allegedly came in contact with a live wire of a high-voltage power transmission line in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place in Dadri town, where the anguished family members of the deceased, along with some locals, briefly blocked road traffic demanding strict action against power department officials, police said.

''The deceased has been identified as Sunny. A wire of the 11,000-voltage power overhead line suddenly fell in Dadri's Milan Vihar. Sunny got injured after he came in contact with the wire and was rushed to a hospital, where he died,'' a police spokesperson said.

Irked over the incident, the deceased's family members and some locals blocked a road, where traffic movement was briefly disrupted, the official said.

''Police reached the spot and talked to the upset family members and locals into removing the blockade, after which the normal vehicular movement resumed,'' the spokesperson said.

The police said they have contacted power department officials to get the problem fixed and avert further mishaps.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

DCPCR launches 3-day training programme for child welfare committees, juvenile justice boards

The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights DCPCR and the Department of Women and Child Development have jointly launched a three-day training programme for child welfare committees, juvenile justice boards and district child protec...

Govt’s logistics division starts exercise to formulate national packaging initiative

The logistics division, under the Commerce Ministry, has started an exercise to formulate a national packaging initiative, which will be part of the proposed logistics policy.The ministry on Wednesday said that a stakeholder consultation wa...

IIHR signs MoU with four firms to commercialise its technologies

The Indian Institute ofHorticultural Research on Wednesday signed a Memorandum ofUnderstanding with four private companies on commercialisationof IIHR technologies.Minister of Horticulture R Shankar handed over theMoU copies to the represen...

Delhi records 127 new cases of COVID-19, while two fresh deaths take fatalities to 10,884: Authorities.

Delhi records 127 new cases of COVID-19, while two fresh deaths take fatalities to 10,884 Authorities....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021