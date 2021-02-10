Man dies after being electrocuted in Greater Noida: Police

A 22-year-old man died after he allegedly came in contact with a live wire of a high-voltage power transmission line in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place in Dadri town, where the anguished family members of the deceased, along with some locals, briefly blocked road traffic demanding strict action against power department officials, police said.

''The deceased has been identified as Sunny. A wire of the 11,000-voltage power overhead line suddenly fell in Dadri's Milan Vihar. Sunny got injured after he came in contact with the wire and was rushed to a hospital, where he died,'' a police spokesperson said.

Irked over the incident, the deceased's family members and some locals blocked a road, where traffic movement was briefly disrupted, the official said.

''Police reached the spot and talked to the upset family members and locals into removing the blockade, after which the normal vehicular movement resumed,'' the spokesperson said.

The police said they have contacted power department officials to get the problem fixed and avert further mishaps.

