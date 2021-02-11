Left Menu

Rescuers drill Indian tunnel to look for trapped workers; families get impatient

So far, the bodies of 33 people have been found, the state police chief's office said. While scores are thought to have been washed away as rock and debris surged down the Dhauliganga River, rescue efforts have been focused on saving an estimated 35 workers stuck in a 2.5 km tunnel connected to the Tapovan project.

Reuters | Updated: 11-02-2021 12:01 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 11:55 IST
Rescuers drill Indian tunnel to look for trapped workers; families get impatient
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Indian authorities on Thursday began drilling inside a tunnel in the Himalayas in an attempt to rescue more than 35 workers trapped there after a flash flood that destroyed dams and bridges.

About 171 people remain unaccounted for since Sunday's disaster in Uttarakhand state, most of them workers at the Tapovan Vishnugad hydroelectric project and at the smaller Rishiganga dam, which was swept away by the torrent. So far, the bodies of 33 people have been found, the state police chief's office said.

While scores are thought to have been washed away as rock and debris surged down the Dhauliganga River, rescue efforts have been focused on saving an estimated 35 workers stuck in a 2.5 km tunnel connected to the Tapovan project. But the slush and water has been so heavy that soldiers have made only halting progress in four days.

After clearing more than 100 metres of mud, rocks and debris, relief workers on Thursday sent water tankers and generators deep into the tunnel to assist in drilling. The men are trying to search for signs of life in smaller tunnels and rooms branching off from the main passage, officials said.

Relatives continued to arrive at the site, but five days after the disaster, there was frustration at the lack of progress. "They are not telling us anything," said Praveen Saini, whose nephew, Ajay Kumar Saini, is trapped in the tunnel.

Another was holding onto hope that his brother had survived after he was able to ring his mobile. "If his phone survived, maybe he survived," Jugal Kishore said.

Originally thought to be a glacier breaking apart in the country's second highest, Nanda Devi mountain, and crashing into the river, some scientists now say the flood was more likely to have been caused by an avalanche. "It appears that the event was caused by a very large rockfall from high up the mountainside which picked up lots of snow and ice on the way down and melted these because of the frictional heat created by the rock fall," said Stephan Harrison, professor of Climate and Environmental Change at the University of Exeter in the United Kingdom.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

Google announces general availability of security groups for Workspace customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Blue Star launches commercial refrigeration products for vaccine storage

Blue Star Limited on Thursdayannounced the launch of a new range of commercialrefrigeration products and solutions which it said are idealfor storing vaccines.These comprise specifically designed, temperaturecontrolled refrigerators and tra...

Aligarh farmers' meeting:RLD leader Jayant Chaudhry, 5000 others booked

The Uttar Pradesh Police has booked RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary and over 5000 others who attended a major farmers meeting in Aligarh district two days ago under the Epidemic Diseases Act for allegedly violating COVID-19 protocols.The FIR, l...

SC refuses to entertain plea on preventing sale of fake COVID-19 vaccines

The Supreme Court Thursday refused to entertain a plea seeking direction to the Centre for framing strict guidelines to prevent any chance of sale of fake coronavirus vaccines in the country.A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and Ju...

Countries curb diplomatic ties, weigh sanctions on Myanmar

A growing number of governments are curbing diplomatic ties with Myanmar and increasing economic pressure on its military over the coup last week that erased the fragile democratic progress in the long-oppressed Southeast Asian nation. Pres...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021