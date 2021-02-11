Left Menu

ISRO adopts Atal Tinkering Labs for space education and technology

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2021 19:24 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 19:24 IST
In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha today, Dr Jitendra Singh said that the whole programme is divided into two phases. The first phase includes 45 labs and 2nd phase covers balance 55. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said that ISRO has adopted Atal Tinkering Labs across the country in the field of space education and technology. In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha today, Dr Jitendra Singh said that the whole programme is divided into two phases. The first phase includes 45 labs and 2nd phase covers balance 55.

ISRO is also designing space education & space technology as an extra curriculum activity for the schools to utilise ATLs, which will have the endorsement of the Ministry of Education.

The 45 labs adopted in the first phase is enclosed at Annexure. Due to the pandemic situation, activities are progressing as per the Ministry of Education guidelines.

(With Inputs from PIB)

