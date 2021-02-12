Left Menu

FROM THE FIELD: women scientists on the power of education to reach gender equality

Women are extremely under-represented in science, but a UN research centre in The Netherlands is trying to address the gender imbalance, by raising awareness of the leading role that women researchers play in tackling global problems, such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the UN University in Maastricht, which focuses on innovation and technology, women scientists have been at the forefront of research into COVID-19, producing several research reports and policy briefs on the Covid-19 pandemic.

On the International Day of Women and Girls in Science, celebrated on 11 February, the UN spoke to two PhD fellows at the university, both of whom are studying the impact of Covid-19 in Africa, to find out what inspired them to become scientists, and how to attract more women and girls to study science.

