Left Menu

'It's unbelievable': 16 hurt as tornado tears through Turkish resort

A tornado ripped through a port area in Turkey's western coastal province of Izmir overnight, flinging vehicles into the air, damaging buildings, toppling a crane and leaving 16 people injured, Turkish officials said on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2021 17:32 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 17:32 IST
'It's unbelievable': 16 hurt as tornado tears through Turkish resort

A tornado ripped through a port area in Turkey's western coastal province of Izmir overnight, flinging vehicles into the air, damaging buildings, toppling a crane and leaving 16 people injured, Turkish officials said on Friday. A rarity in Turkey, the tornado capsized boats, uprooted trees and sent debris from buildings across parts of the Aegean tourist resort of Cesme, Ihlas news agency drone footage showed.

"In the space of just 20 seconds there was a great misfortune. We see a very sad picture. Many roofs have been blown off, vehicles lifted up and smashed to the ground. It's unbelievable," Izmir Mayor Tunc Soyer told reporters as he surveyed the damage. "We also thought of these as disasters in Far East countries or Latin America, but it's clear that climate change means these natural disasters are not far from us," he added.

The 16 injured people were taken to hospital, including nine hurt when a crane fell on a workers at a construction site in the port area of Alacati, deputy interior minister Ismail Catakli said on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bid to connect with farmers: Rahul Gandhi, others sit on 'charpai', 'mudda' chairs at mahapanchayats

In a bid to connect with farmers through Kisan Mahapanchayats held by the Congress in Hanumangarh and Sri Ganganagar districts of Rajasthan on Friday, charpai and mudda chairs were placed on the dais for party leader Rahul Gandhi and others...

Ecobank Nigeria prices USD 300 million bond issuance maturing in Feb 2026

Ecobank Nigeria ENG or the Bank Ecobank.comng, a wholly-owned subsidiary of leading pan-African banking giant, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated ETI, the parent company of the Ecobank Group, announced that it has successfully priced its US...

Dilip Buildcon's PAT falls by 13 pc to Rs 111 crore

Infrastructure major Dilip Buildcon said on Friday its profit after tax for the quarter ended December 2020 was lower by 12.7 per cent at Rs 111 crore as against Rs 127 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous year. This was despite 3...

Ranveer Singh shares hilarious video of Rohit Shetty from sets of 'Cirkus'

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who is shooting for Rohit Shettys Cirkus shared a hilarious video of the filmmaker driving a toy car on the films set. The Padmaavat actor took to Instagram on Friday and shared a hilarious video of what the m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021