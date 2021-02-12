C'garh: 6 mobile ATM vans flagged off to boost rural banking

Six ATM vans that will make therounds of remote villages and rural markets or 'haats' to helppeople in Chhattisgarh make cash withdrawals were flagged offby state Panchayat and Rural Development Minister TS Singh Deoon Friday.

An official said the vans are being operated by theChhattisgarh Rajya Gramin Bank with financial assistance fromNABARD.

The mobile vans will be deployed in Sarguja, Koriya,Bastar, Raipur, Raigarh and Rajnandgaon, he said.

Singh Deo said public facilities must reach thedoorsteps of people through use of new technologies, addingthat these ATMs would help with convenience banking the waythe state's Mukhyamantri Haat-Bazar Clinic and MukhyamantriSlum Health schemes were taking health care to the common man.

Singh Deo said 310 of Chhattisgarh Rajya Gramin Bank's613 branches were in areas hit by Left Wing Extremism (LWE),and it showed the efforts taken by the lender to reach to theremotest corners of the state.

