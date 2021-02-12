6.1 magnitude earthquake hits Punjab's Amritsar

An earthquake of 6.1 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Punjab's Amritsar on Friday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS). According to the NCS, the quake took place at 10.34 pm today.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.1, Occurred on 12-02-2021, 22:34:40 IST, Lat: 31.57 & Long: 75.09, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 21km ESE of Amritsar, Punjab," NCB tweeted. The earthquake tremors felt in parts of Delhi NCR, and in Jammu too. (ANI)

