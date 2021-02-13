Left Menu

E-bikes, sports academy, stray cattle control: LoH finalises NDMC budget

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2021 00:18 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 00:15 IST
E-bikes, sports academy, stray cattle control: LoH finalises NDMC budget
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Leader of House in the BJP-led North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Friday finalised the civic body's annual budget, which includes several projects such as introducing e-bikes in public places, opening a sports academy and keeping stray animals under check.

Leader of House Yogesh Verma held a discussion on the budget in a special session of the NDMC House, but the proceedings were marred by protests by AAP members in the opposition over an allegation levelled by the party against the mayor a day earlier. The mayor has denied the charge.

The budget was parallelly cleared as they shouted slogans and held placards.

In the final budget for the next fiscal, a provision has been made to allocate a budget of Rs 1.5 crore to each councillor for the development work of their wards, Verma was quoted as saying in a statement by the NDMC.

''In view of the increasing pollution in Delhi, e-bikes will be arranged for convenience of the public at historical, market places and other convenient places,'' he said.

A project on setting up e-charging stations inside the corporation-owned parking lots, which will help generate revenue and curb pollution, was also finalised in the budget, he added.

The NDMC, in compliance with the orders of the NGT will impose a fine of Rs 5,000 per day for environmental compensation on stray animals.

Also, a resolution had been passed by the Standing Committee on embedding chips in buffaloes to address the problem of stray cattle, the statement said.

It has also been decided to issue health licenses to guest houses up to 12-m high, without an NOC from the Delhi Fire Service, Verma said.

Besides, tenders have been invited for a total of 850 locations under jurisdiction of NDMC for renting spaces for mobile towers to be installed on corporation's properties, the statement said.

Aadhaar registration centres will be opened in NDMC's offices and health institutions to provide facilities to public; and smart poles will be installed.

The NDMC budget was presented in December following which multiple rounds of discussions were held by different stakeholders.

Besides, the final budget also given go ahead for the use of school premises to facilitate an ATM or a small-sized branch outside a schools, it added.

Goparali-cowdung and crop stubble ('parali') would be developed as fuel for cremation of bodies, as per the finalised budget.

''Yoga classes will be started in corporation schools to create health awareness among children,'' it said.

Establishment of a sports academy, based on a PPP model, and outsourcing of Rani Jhansi Stadium to improve interest in sports among children, has also been approved, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Optical components maker II-VI jumps into fray for Coherent with $6.4 bln bid

ANALYSIS-Google partners brace for hit as search giant threatens Australia exit

Australia to introduce landmark Google, Facebook legislation to parliament next week

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Athletics-Empty stadium better than one filled with silent fans, say Lyles

It would be better to compete in an empty stadium at the Tokyo Olympics than one where spectators would be forced to sit in silence, American 200 meters world champion Noah Lyles said on Friday.Lyles, who will compete indoors for the first ...

Trump lawyers accuse Democrats of double standard in impeachment trial

Donald Trumps lawyers at his impeachment trial on Friday accused Democrats of a double standard for prosecuting him on a charge of inciting the deadly U.S. Capitol riot last month after using combative language themselves. Trump is on trial...

Friendly fire erupts as economists spar over U.S. stimulus

Its not surprising U.S. President Joe Bidens 1.9 trillion coronavirus emergency plan touched off concerns that a gusher of federal spending on the possible eve of a vaccine-fueled economic take-off might lead to inflation.What is surprising...

U.S. says North Korea an urgent priority for the United States

North Koreas nuclear weapon and ballistic missile programs are an urgent priority for the United States and Washington remains committed to the denuclearization of the country, State Department spokesman Ned Price told a briefing on Friday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021