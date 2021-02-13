Left Menu

Expedite execution of development projects in J-K: LG to officials

He also launched JKIDFCs e-Book IV, which gives details about the 800 physically completed projects funded by it, an official spokesperson said.While assessing the progress achieved in the current financial year, Sinha directed officials to expedite execution of developmental projects and asked them to achieve the current year target of completion of 1,000 projects till March.He also asked all the administrative secretaries to prepare an advance action plan for next financial year, the spokesperson said.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday reviewed the functioning of Jammu and Kashmir Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation here and directed officials to expedite execution of development projects in the Union Territory. He also launched JKIDFC's e-Book IV, which gives details about the 800 physically completed projects funded by it, an official spokesperson said.

While assessing the progress achieved in the current financial year, Sinha directed officials to expedite execution of developmental projects and asked them to achieve the current year target of completion of 1,000 projects till March.

He also asked all the administrative secretaries to prepare an advance action plan for next financial year, the spokesperson said. During the meeting, the Lt Governor sought a detailed report on the status of projects approved for funding under JKIDFC. Detailed discussion was also held on removing the bottlenecks in execution and payments of projects for their timely completion, the spokesperson said.

The officers were also directed to regularly monitor the working of their respective departments to ensure speedy execution, besides working in close coordination to avoid time lag between the funds released and their utilization, the official said. ''Discussions were also held on the possibility of enhancing the advance drawal limit for administrative secretaries to ensure timely execution of various projects of public importance,'' the spokesperson said.

The Lt Governor stressed the need on taking all the requisite measures to maintain transparency in the execution of works by enabling citizens to overview works and projects being implemented in their areas and become a partner in the process of development.

The meeting was informed that JKIDFC, since its inception in September 2018, has undertaken 2,367 projects, including 83 CRF projects for an amount of Rs 7,125.49 crore, the spokesperson said, adding that the corporation has also been successful in implementation of geo-tagging of all the projects undertaken.

